newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted for the January 6 commission

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-five House Republican broke ranks Wednesday evening to support legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The bill now moves to the Senate where it faces an uncertain fate as GOP resistance is growing. The GOP defections in the House...

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Simpson
Person
Trey Hollingsworth
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
David Valadao
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Fred Upton
Person
John Katko
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Stephanie Bice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#The Senate#Republican Leadership#Us Capitol#New York David Valadao#French#Legislation#Iowa Steve Womack#Michigan John Katko#California Tom Reed#Illinois Fred Upton#Gop Resistance#Ohio Chris Smith#Nebraska John Curtis#Idaho Rodney Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Washington Sen. Patty Murray announces her re-election campaign

SEATTLE, Wash. — Democratic Senator Patty Murray is once again running for re-election, kicking off her 2022 campaign with an announcement on Monday morning. She faces competition from two Washington state Democrats, two independents and Pasco Republican Tiffany Smiley. Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992...
Congress & Courtscoloradopolitics.com

DC DOINGS | House GOP boots Cheney from No. 3 post; Lamborn sued over COVID-19 response

With the House and Senate both back in session this week, two Republican members of Colorado's congressional delegation found themselves near the center of a power shuffle atop the House GOP caucus, while the third landed in the national spotlight when an ex-staffer sued over his office's alleged negligent approach to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the entire delegation produced bills and called for action on a number of items.
Presidential ElectionYellowhammer News

Guest: Who’s really running the White House?

President Joe Biden is a gaffe machine. He said so himself. More often than not, he’ll say the wrong thing, the right thing the wrong way or simply let his thoughts trail off and not even finish the sentence. Usually, these misspeaks and verbal fumbles make great comedy, except now we aren’t the only ones laughing.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

The voting records the House GOP overlooked in choosing Stefanik

In recent decades, members of Congress were well aware of various organizations and their congressional scorecards. In fact, groups have routinely let lawmakers know exactly which bills would be counted when compiling their ratings -- voting with the organizations' positions would lead to a better score, while voting against them would do the opposite.
Congress & CourtsKESQ

House strikes deal to create independent January 6 commission

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel. House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why 'moving on' from the Republicans' Big Lie isn't an option

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) sat down with NBC News' Chuck Todd to talk about the state of his party and his perspective on what led to Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) ouster from the House Republican leadership. The Texas Republican argued, for example, "She refuses to apologize, which is fine. I don't think she should. But then she demands that everybody else does."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer in bind over fight to overhaul elections

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) faces big headaches in his own party as he tries to get a sweeping elections bill to President Biden ’s desk. Schumer — who is up for reelection in 2022 and trying to keep Democrats in control of the Senate — finds himself trying to juggle competing interests over the fate of the For the People Act, a top legislative priority for the party.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

The Jan. 6 Commission Is Moving Forward as Republicans Try Rewriting History

Months after Donald Trump incited a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers appear poised to move forward with a commission to investigate the incident. Democrat Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee in the House, announced on Friday that he and John Katko, the panel’s top Republican, had reached a “bipartisan agreement” for a January 6 Commission, similar to the one established twenty years ago to investigate the September 11 terrorist attacks. Democrats hailed the agreement, which could make it to the House floor next week, as a major step toward accountability for the insurrection and toward preventing similar violence in the future. “Inaction—or just moving on—is simply not an option,” Thompson said in a statement, nodding at the insistence by a number of high profile Republicans that the incident is old news. “The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol.”
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Liz Cheney rips Kevin McCarthy for withholding 'important information' about Capitol riot

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding "important information" about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's so-called "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.
ProtestsMSNBC

Republicans who defended Jan. 6 rioters as victims face backlash

Even those who've come to expect the worst from congressional Republicans were taken aback last week during a House hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It was at the hearing that several GOP members characterized the violent insurrectionists as, of all things, victims. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.),...