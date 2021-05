A Maple Plain man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Marc Cabot was taken to Ridgview Medical Center in Waconia for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Cabot was driving westbound on Highway 7 at Zebra Avenue in Hollywood Township when he went off roadway crashing into some brush and trees. The crash happened just before 2:30pm.