The No. 20 Virginia Tech softball team is headed to Tempe, Arizona for the NCAA Regionals, their second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies are the 2 seed in the region and are in a region with hosts Arizona State, Brigham Young, and Southern Illinois. The region will be a double-elimination bracket. They will take on BYU in their first game on Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 ET on ESPN3.