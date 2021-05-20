newsbreak-logo
Zachary High holds signing ceremony for 14 student-athletes

By WAFB Staff
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - There was a big signing ceremony at Zachary High School on Wednesday, May 19, with 14 Bronco student-athletes moving on to the next level. Six of those are football players. Ralph Walker will walk-on at LSU. Elijah Hill is headed to Tennesse State. J’Darius Carter chose Louisiana Community Christian. Prince Johnson will next play at Aurora University in Illinois, and Bradley Styranec will next suit up at Muskingum University in Ohio.

