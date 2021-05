LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For tonight, cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms that are able to become severe could be capable of hail up to the size of quarters along with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The best chance for rain will be for areas west of I-44. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and surface winds will out of the south east at 5-15 mph.