The first photo of Ghislaine Maxwell in jail has been released in court papers, showing the disgraced British socialite with an unexplained black eye.Ms Maxwell is in custody ahead of her trial on charges relating to sex trafficking of underage girls for now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.A court filing on Thursday afternoon by her attorney Bobbi Sternheim included the photo.Several requests for bail by Ms Maxwell’s legal team have been rejected by a panel of judges.They argued that their client is being deprived of sleep by wellness checks every 15 minutes by corrections officers.Ms Sternheim said her client did...