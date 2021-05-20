newsbreak-logo
Jackson County, KY

Jackson County PRIDE Committee Meeting

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTO WHOMEVER IT MAY CONCERN: PRIDE Public Meeting Announcement. The Jackson County PRIDE Committee will be having a public meeting on Monday May 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM at the Jackson County Courthouse to discuss the illegal dumping, roadside litter and general property concerns in Jackson County. The meeting will be to gain ideas and volunteers for Countywide cleanup efforts in Jackson County. The meeting will be held in the upstairs Courtroom of the old Courthouse. We have plenty of room for social distancing and masks are encouraged. For more information call 287-8562 and ask for Judge Gabbard.

KYTC Presents Annual Resurfacing Program Priorities to Fiscal Court

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representative David Hoffman presented the cabinet’s annual resurfacing program (RS) priorities to the fiscal court on Monday. The total expected allotment to Jackson County to resurface roads this year was estimated to be $1,566,573. The transportation cabinet allocated funds based on categories of priority. As the number 1 priority $458, 100 was allocated tom the county as RS Maintenance Funds. These funds may be used at the discretion of the county based on county priorities. The KYTC identified $2,584 for County Judge Administrative Costs as the second level priority.
Mckee, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Jackson County Little League Season Officially Starts

The Jackson County Little League officially started this Monday at the Bond Memorial Ball Park in McKee, KY. Pastor Brian Gabbard led the audience and teams in prayer and encouraged everyone to remember that these games are all meant to be a celebration of our love for the youth in our community and joy in watching kids simply play and be kids. With that in mind, the Little League Coordinator Robbie Thomas introduced Jamison Truett to throw out the first pitch. Jamison’s threw out the pitch in honor of his twin brother Jonathan Roark, 11 yrs old, who has been diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (a rare form of cancer).
Jackson County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Jackson County to Receive $2.6 Million Under Biden’s American Rescue Plan

The citizens of Jackson County have received some help from the Federal government with the authorization of the American Rescue Plan. The current public health crisis and resulting economic crisis have devastated the health and economic wellbeing of millions of Americans. From big cities to small towns, Americans – particularly people of color, immigrants, and low-wage workers – are facing a deep economic crisis. More than 9.5 million workers have lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic, with 4 million out of work for half a year or longer.