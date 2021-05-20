Jackson County PRIDE Committee Meeting
TO WHOMEVER IT MAY CONCERN: PRIDE Public Meeting Announcement. The Jackson County PRIDE Committee will be having a public meeting on Monday May 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM at the Jackson County Courthouse to discuss the illegal dumping, roadside litter and general property concerns in Jackson County. The meeting will be to gain ideas and volunteers for Countywide cleanup efforts in Jackson County. The meeting will be held in the upstairs Courtroom of the old Courthouse. We have plenty of room for social distancing and masks are encouraged. For more information call 287-8562 and ask for Judge Gabbard.