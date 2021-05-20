Jackson County PRIDE Committee Meeting

The Jackson County Little League officially started this Monday at the Bond Memorial Ball Park in McKee, KY. Pastor Brian Gabbard led the audience and teams in prayer and encouraged everyone to remember that these games are all meant to be a celebration of our love for the youth in our community and joy in watching kids simply play and be kids. With that in mind, the Little League Coordinator Robbie Thomas introduced Jamison Truett to throw out the first pitch. Jamison’s threw out the pitch in honor of his twin brother Jonathan Roark, 11 yrs old, who has been diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (a rare form of cancer).