Bone Creator Jeff Smith Talks Tuki, His Newest Graphic Novel Project

Incredible Doom, vol. 1 by Matthew Bogart and Jesse Holden. Set in the 1990s, four teens navigate the early, dial-up days of the Internet through the use of BBS or Bulletin Board System. Allison uses BBS as an escape from her emotionally abusive magician father and meets Samir, another teen connected to the local BBS. When they meet in person, they begin to build a relationship, but conflict arises when Allison runs away from home. In a different town, Richard is in a new school and far away from his former BBS friends. He is the target of bullies until Tina, teenage anarchist and fellow BBS user, connects him with her crew, EVOL, who rebel against social conventions. Richard finds himself becoming more and more involved with this new crew, but becoming friends with the crew is more of a challenge for him.