Bone Creator Jeff Smith Talks Tuki, His Newest Graphic Novel Project
There's about two weeks left to support Tuki, the upcoming prehistoric family adventure from Bone and Rasl creator Jeff Smith. Smith, whose deal with Scholastic Books has made Bone one of the most-read comics to debut in the direct market in the last 30 years, launched the series as Tuki: Save the Humans, an online-only, full-color comics project back in 2013. After a hiatus, Smith has come back to the project, with a bigger and more ambitious take on the story -- but a return to his black-and-white, print form. He's funding the project on Kickstarter, where he has already raised $213,000 -- more than ten times the $20,000 he was aiming for in order to produce a pair of collected editions.comicbook.com