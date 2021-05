"Hope" may not be a strategy, as the martial cliche goes, but for the U.S. military it's become a substantial part of its plans for withdrawing from Afghanistan. The Pentagon's most senior officials provided an update for the draw-down effort on Thursday, a month after President Joe Biden's initial orders to end the war in Afghanistan and long enough to begin understanding what the conflict zone will look like without a U.S. military presence: A key inspector general has identified unsustainable rates of casualties and desertions among Western-backed local forces on the ground, the Taliban appears poised to launch even more offensives while the key question of whether it will begin directly attacking Western forces remains unclear, and 200 government troops this week surrendered as the insurgent network claimed it had captured most of the Burka district in the country's northeast.