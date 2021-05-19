newsbreak-logo
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Placed on COVID IL

CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Fedde (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Tanner Rainey also landed on the COVID IL, with one of the two testing positive for the virus while the other is out for contact tracing, though it's unclear which player is managing the positive result. Fedde's status in the starting rotation was already shaky with Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) nearing his return from the injured list.

