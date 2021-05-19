newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Nick Heath: Sent to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 18 hours ago

Heath was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Heath appeared in three games since being promoted Friday and went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts. Ketel Marte (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Nick Heath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Triple A#Injured List#Triple A Reno#0 For 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBarizonasports.com

D-backs activate OF Tim Locastro, 1B Christian Walker off IL

Outfielder Tim Locastro and first baseman Christian Walker were reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The D-backs sent outfielder Nick Heath and utility man Andrew Young to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move after Arizona’s win over Colorado on Sunday. Locastro landed on the...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Colorado-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks second. Stephen Vogt walks. Josh Rojas lines out to deep right field to Yonathan Daza. Daulton Varsho reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stephen Vogt out at second. Nick Heath doubles. Daulton Varsho scores. Merrill Kelly pops out to Elias Diaz. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors,...
MLBtucson.com

D-backs score four times in eighth to beat Rockies

PHOENIX — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk. David...
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs place INF Asdrubal Cabrera on 10-day IL, recall OF Nick Heath

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrubal Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, while the team recalled outfielder Nick Heath from Triple-A Reno. Cabrera suffered a strained right hamstring in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. He was expected to undergo an MRI on the hamstring Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said after the game.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers OF Nomar Mazara returns from injury; Victor Reyes sent to Triple-A

After making four roster moves before Friday's game, the Detroit Tigers announced four new moves leading up to Saturday's clash with the Minnesota Twins, including the return of outfielder Nomar Mazara from the 10-day injured list. To make room for Mazara, outfielder Victor Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. "That...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not starting Thursday

Walker isn't starting Thursday's game against the Marlins. Walker returned to the lineup in each of the last two games and went 2-for-9 with a run and four strikeouts. Pavin Smith will shift to first base while Daulton Varsho takes over in center field.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Focus on outfield

Varsho will initially be used in the outfield, as the Diamondbacks want him to focus on one position for now, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Varsho came up through the ranks as a catcher and added outfield to his resume the last couple of seasons as a path to playing time in the majors. During Tuesday's game, the athletic Varsho pinch ran for the slower-footed Carson Kelly, then stayed in the game in center field while Stephen Vogt took over behind the plate. "He can catch," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He will catch, when there's a need, but I told him while he's up here, still getting familiar with the big league environment, let's just focus on a couple of things in the outfield and not necessarily worry about jumping into a full time or a part-time catching role." Since being called up, Varsho has appeared in all seven games the team has played, making one start in right field and serving as a pinch hitter or runner off the bench.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Bats leadoff

Kelly batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Mets. Kelly was atop the batting order for the second time this season, as manager Torey Lovullo rotates bodies at the leadoff spot. In addition to Kelly, Pavin Smith, Tim Locastro and Josh Rojas have filled the role. With news that Ketel Marte (hamstring) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Lovullo may not have to mix-and-match leadoff batters for too much longer.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Starting Saturday

Kelly will start Saturday's game against the Mets, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Kelly spent three days on the injured list for COVID-related protocols and was activated Friday. He'll be followed in the rotation by Riley Smith (Sunday) and Luke Weaver (Monday).
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox place Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 related injured list (side effects from vaccination), recall Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester

The reason Pivetta was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list was because of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. The 28-year-old can be activated at any time since the COVID IL does not require a minimum stint. He is slated to get the start for the Sox against the Angels on Friday, but it is not clear at the moment if he will be ready to return the mound for his start.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Eli White: Sent to Triple-A

White was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. The 26-year-old joined the Rangers last weekend and will return to Triple-A with Wes Benjamin promoted ahead of his start Friday. White has a .127/.200/.164 slash line in 60 plate appearances with Texas this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers scratch Jeimer Candelario from lineup; Buck Farmer sent to Triple-A

The Detroit Tigers are without third baseman Jeimer Candelario for Tuesday's three-game series opener against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. He is experiencing side effects from his second COVID-19 vaccine shot. Candelario, 27, was initially slated to serve as the designated hitter, easing his workload, but instead, Jonathan...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Stretched out

Duplantier threw a simulated game where he got up to 68 pitches and 5.1 innings, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. With the Diamondbacks on the road, Duplantier is on the taxi squad and stretched out in case a starter is needed. He's a name to file away in case the team moves struggling starter Luke Weaver to the bullpen. Manager Torey Lovullo had been considering the next steps for Weaver and decided to keep him in the rotation for now.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Remains in rotation

Weaver will remain in the rotation and is expected to start Monday at home against the Marlins, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo had discussions on the best path forward for Weaver, who has a 9.00 ERA and allowed 25 hits and 10 walks over the last four starts (17 innings). That doesn't mean he's out of the woods yet. The Diamondbacks have Jon Duplantier, who is currently on the taxi squad while the team is on the road, and he's stretched out 70 pitches.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sent to Triple-A

Wade was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The 27-year-old was reinstated from the injured list Thursday but will head to Triple-A with Alex Dickerson (shoulder) rejoining the active roster Sunday. Wade is 3-for-12 with a double and a walk in five big-league appearances this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Levi Kelly: Dealing with shoulder

Kelly's season has been delayed by a shoulder injury sustained during the late staged of minor-league training camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Kelly underwent an MRI that came back clean and will be delayed a couple of weeks. The eighth-round draft in 2018 pitched at the Diamondbacks' alternate summer camp last year but hasn't thrown in a competitive game since in 2019.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Who is the Diamondbacks Thirdbaseman of the Future ?

So as not to bury the lead, I’ll start right off with the inspiration for this article. In last night’s game day thread a question about whither Drew Ellis from Xerostomia prompted this comment from Michael McDermott:. “For an out of the box idea, Ketel Marte at 3B?. It would...
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta on Diamondbacks' bench Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Peralta will ride pine while Josh Rojas moves to left field and Pavin Smith mans right. Christian Walker will bat third and start on first base. Rojas will hit eighth and Smith will hit sixth. Carson Kelly has been moved up to second in the order and Asdrubal Cabrera is lined up fifth.