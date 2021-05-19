newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 booster shot to be tested in the United Kingdom

Janesville Gazette
 19 hours ago

The Brits are getting ready to roll up their sleeves again. Health officials in the United Kingdom are trying to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19, especially in ensuring that vaccinated people will be continually protected against variants or if the original vaccine does wear off by the fall.

www.gazettextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccines#Uk#United Kingdom#Brits#Cov Boost#University Of Southampton#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Vaccinated People#Medical Trials#Fight#Health Officials#Chief Investigator#Fall#Campaign#June#Visit Nydailynews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsWNCY

Explainer-Who decides if the world needs COVID-19 booster shots?

(Reuters) – Vaccine makers Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, with its German partner BioNTech, have been vocal in their view that the world will soon need COVID-19 booster shots to maintain high levels of immunity. What is less clear, however, is who should make that decision – and based on what evidence.
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

One-shot COVID-19 clinic Tuesday at Columbia County Health Unit

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccination for the COVID-19 virus will be available during a clinic form 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia County Health Unit, 207 S. Jefferson St. in Magnolia. The vaccine will be available for no out-of-pocket expense to eligible Arkansans. People should bring an insurance card...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

MRNA Vaccine Booster Shots Likely Required Within Six Months To Protect Against Covid-19 Variants

The majority of new infections in the US, Europe, and most other countries are now driven by variants. Until recently, the B.1.1.7 variant was the most dominant strain in the UK and throughout Europe and is prevalent in the United States as well. In South Africa the dominant strain is the B.1.351 variant; in South America, the P.1 variant. Now in India, three closely related strains, B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3, are now running rampant. The B.1.617.2 variant has appeared in the UK as well. These variants of SARS-CoV-2 are highly transmissible, capable of reinfection, and cause more serious disease. They also introduce the distressing possibility that current generations of Covid-19 vaccines may not protect as well against these variants as they do original strains.
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

Biden health team plans for potential COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Senators on Tuesday pressed President Joe Biden’s top health officials to address the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations as an administration adviser raised the possibility that booster shots may be needed within the next year. “Everyone must have the opportunity to get vaccinated regardless of race, zip code, disability, primary...
Worldkentlive.news

Reports of four dead with Indian covid in UK as surge testing begins

Four people have now reportedly died in the UK with the Indian variant of COVID-19. The deaths are the first known domestic fatalities with the new variant of the virus., reports Sky. However, the broadcaster says this does not necessarily imply the new variant is any more lethal than the...
Public HealthDerrick

Scientists race to study variants in India as cases explode

NEW DELHI (AP) — A potentially worrisome variant of the coronavirus detected in India may spread more easily. But the country is behind in doing the kind of testing needed to track it and understand it better. On Monday, the World Health Organization designated the new version of the virus...
Travelmassdevice.com

United, Abbott partner to use rapid COVID-19 test for international travel

United and Abbott announced a collaboration to use the latter’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 home test to make international travel more seamless. Recent CDC guidelines permit travelers to self-administer a rapid antigen test under the real-time supervision of a telehealth service and use the verified negative result to board an international flight to the U.S., according to a news release.
Stanford, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Can I switch to a different COVID vaccine brand if booster shots are needed?

Welcome to Pandemic Problems, an advice column from The Chronicle’s engagement reporters that aims to help Bay Area residents solve their pandemic-related conundrums — personal, practical or professional. Send your questions and issues to pandemicproblems@sfchronicle.com. Today’s question is fielded by The Chronicle’s Kellie Hwang. Dear Advice Team: I was disappointed...