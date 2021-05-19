Luschei Poetry awards honor wordsmiths

Dreamy, evocative, and detailed are the three words fourth-year Cat Tang would use to describe her writing. Tang is finishing up her English major with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Chinese, and she is itching to get back to writing. Poetry has been Tang’s primary focus since high school, but she wrote songs, short stories, and novellas before that. Recently, she’s had a desire to go back to writing prose as she’s been looking over her old short stories and thinking about possibly revising them. “In short, I’d say that I write poetry and prose, but poetry is my main love and accordingly ends up hogging most of my attention,” said Tang. If you’ve ever read any of her poetry, you’d definitely see that it is her main love.