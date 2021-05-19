newsbreak-logo
Carpinteria, CA

Luschei Poetry awards honor wordsmiths

 21 hours ago

The annual Luschei Family Poetry awards celebration at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center was held virtually this year on May 16. In the child poetry category, Orly Espinoza was honored; Noah Manzarek was the winner of the teen poetry division; and Christina Gessler won the adult poetry competition. The judges this year included poets Giti White, Gaby Edwards and Anna Fortner. The contest is sponsored by poet Glenna Berry Horton Luschei.

