Oxnard, CA

Settlement reached in toxic substance dump in Channel Islands Harbor

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Sal Aliotti (DOB 01/27/65), of Monterey, entered a settlement following an unlawful deposit of toxic substances into the Channel Islands Harbor. On February 9, 2021, routine maintenance activities on the commercial fishing boat “El Dorado,” captained by Aliotti, caused a substantial amount of paint debris to float into the harbor and coat nearby aquatic life. Aliotti fully cooperated with the investigation and instituted remedial measures shortly thereafter to ensure a similar incident does not occur in the future.

www.citizensjournal.us
