Settlement reached in toxic substance dump in Channel Islands Harbor
Frank Sal Aliotti (DOB 01/27/65), of Monterey, entered a settlement following an unlawful deposit of toxic substances into the Channel Islands Harbor. On February 9, 2021, routine maintenance activities on the commercial fishing boat “El Dorado,” captained by Aliotti, caused a substantial amount of paint debris to float into the harbor and coat nearby aquatic life. Aliotti fully cooperated with the investigation and instituted remedial measures shortly thereafter to ensure a similar incident does not occur in the future.www.citizensjournal.us