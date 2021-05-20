TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest Creates Magical Night-Climbing Experience

Here at San Simeon, family comes first. We are excited to share the many San Simeon activities that the whole family will love! From exploring exotic wildlife, to days spent in the sun, to educational tours and sight-seeing hikes - no matter what you choose, San Simeon is made for making memories. With spring in full bloom, and summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to embrace everything that our picturesque, coastal town has to offer! Grab the kids and head to San Simeon for a weekend of family fun.