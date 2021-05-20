newsbreak-logo
Lifestyle

TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest Creates Magical Night-Climbing Experience

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 18 hours ago

Take your climbing experience to new heights at night. TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest, Greater Omaha’s largest outdoor aerial recreation attraction, has added lights for night climbing for its 2021 season. Cristine Fisher, Marketing Manager for TreeRush Adventures said, “We are excited to introduce lights to our park which will make it possible to climb in a magical glow after dark.”

