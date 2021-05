GREENFIELD — A chiropractor whose clinic in Shirley burned down after 47 years has found a new home for his business in Greenfield. Dr. Robert Tennant had been treating patients in Shirley for nearly half a century when his building, located on Main Street, caught fire in February. The fire burned for 12 hours before the Shirley Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by a number of neighboring agencies, was able to put it out. While Tennant’s patient records were preserved in a fireproof case, the inside of the building was destroyed, leaving nowhere to operate the practice he ran along with two employees.