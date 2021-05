A couple of weeks ago, on a beautiful Saturday morning with clean waves at backside Rincon, I took on the role of surfing elder and pretty much mangled it. A south swell had been widely broadcast by my friends at Surfline.com, and many of the guys I’m in contact with had plans to make the most of the waves at the marquee spots both offshore and out towards Point Conception. The rest of the surfers in Southern California would be at Trestles and Malibu, respectively. Family requirements left me a with only enough time for a quick surf so I drove over to upper Rincon to see what might be happening locally, and was surprised to find clean, chest-high waves meeting the reef in that spectacular blue water with only about six guys out.