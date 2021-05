PWInsider reports that the reason NXT referee Drake Wuertz missed last night’s taping was because he was too busy attending a school board meeting for the Seminole County Public Schools to argue against masks in schools. He told the Superintendent that he shouldn’t allow for masks for children in school as the dangers of masks “outweighs” the dangers of COVID-19. He added the Superintendent would be “going against the wishes of God” if the masks were allowed to remain. He said the Superintended allow “these precious children to be victims of a tyrannical overreach.”