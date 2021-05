The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth Thursday, completing a comeback to beat the Clearwater Threshers 5-3 at Hammond Stadium. The Mussels (5-4) entered the eighth inning trailing 3-1. After Kyle Schmidt led off the inning with a single to right, Edouard Julien lashed a pinch-hit single to center. When Anthony Prato was hit with a pitch, the bases were loaded with nobody out. Two batters later, Misael Urbina sprayed a single to center, chasing home Schmidt and Julien to tie the game 3-3.