Air Quality Alert issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert due to blowing dust. This Air Quality Alert is in effect until 7 PM PDT this evening. Exposure to air pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of smoke. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activity or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For the latest air quality forecasts and information, call the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District at 805.781.4390 or visit the website at www.slocleanair.org.