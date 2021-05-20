newsbreak-logo
Maple Heights, OH

14-year-old arrested in connection to Maple Heights double fatal shooting

By Courtney Shaw
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 16 hours ago
Maple Heights police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a fatal double shooting.

The fatal shooting happened on May 8 around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue.

The victims were identified as Ryan Tyler, 31, and Zachery Cutner, 29.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday. He is currently at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to police, they are searching for two other juveniles that were involved.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

