newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Belmont Beach pop-up park opens in Haughville along the White River

By Nicole Griffin
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywXlJ_0a54DpoE00

HAUGHVILLE — The land nearby a once segregated beach along the White River in Indianapolis is now being transformed into a gathering space for the community.

A half basketball court, a stage, fire pits and picnic tables are part of the new pop-up park at Belmont Beach in Haughville on the city's west side.

A Wi-Fi hub, nature trailer with information about wildlife, and an art trailer with space for a resident artist will also occupy the park.

WRTV Photographer Jake Weller
Community members in Haughville are enjoying the new half basketball court at the Belmont Beach pop-up park.

"The residents that are part of this came up with all these different ideas and they are all on trailers and mobile and the idea was even though it's temporary it's not disposable," Robert Negron, Co-Project Manager of the Belmont Beach Project said.

WRTV Reporter Nicole Griffin
A WiFi hub is available for resident use at Belmont Beach along the White River.

The park officially opened on May 8 and will remain a space the community can enjoy until October 31.

Part of the goal is to get invested residents involved in the future of Belmont Beach. It's one of the key elements of the White River Plan to revitalize the river.

Negron is also the artistic director of Indy Convergence, which connects artists, communities, and their environment to create and inspire solutions and lasting changes. He's already been working on the shores of the White River.

Through the initiative A Rising Tide , Indy Convergence has performances along the river. Starting in September, their programming will take place at Belmont Beach.

According to Negron, the funding for the Belmont Beach Project came from Visit Indy which received a $100,000 grant from Lilly Endowment. Visit Indy is partnering with the Arts for Learning Workshop at School 63 and Indy Convergence.

Part of Negron's role was to create a resident committee for the project that he can eventually step back from.

WRTV Photographer Jake Weller
Members of the Belmont Beach project team gather for a photo on opening day.

"Whatever happens on this river is what's going to affect our neighborhoods. If it's something big and shiny and huge we may be looking at some gentrification issues," Negron said. "So part of our concept and idea is the more than our neighborhood begins to live out loud more with all of the culture that happening here the more we are going to find residents that want to move back who are from the neighborhood or residents who want to opt in to the culture already here instead of creating their own culture on top of it."

Negron said it's part of what really attracted him to the project, being able to do this from the ground up and put it all in resident hands and under resident control.

Teddrick Hardy is part of the committee. He was raised in Haughville and is now a community leader. "I've always been passionate about bringing people together," Hardy said.

Mike Chappel is also on the committee. "Originally this was property that was owned by the Indianapolis Airport authority and it was just sitting here. The dam broke and somebody had a great idea and was like let's use that space for the community. We were in need of something new and different and this was the idea we all came up with."

"It's in my neighborhood," Olgen Williams said. "What goes on in Haughville I like to know what's going on and I represent the residents I need to know what's going on so we can share the information. I think it's a great project a great idea."

WRTV Reporter Nicole Griffin
According to the Belmont Beach Project, the White River at the beach site is generally safe to play along, dip your feet in, and even paddle on, but is not safe to swim in or have the water splashed in your face.

Those who are a part of the committee say this is a prime example of how partners, like neighborhoods, can come together to guide and lead change while promoting connections to the river.

While everything on site at the park is just temporary, the team says all of the materials will go to the neighborhood for use in other neighborhood spaces.

Click here to learn more about the White River Plan

WRTV

WRTV

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#White River#Gentrification#Project A#West Side#White Space#Art#Haughville#Jake Weller Community#The Belmont Beach Project#The White River Plan#Indy Convergence#Visit Indy#Lilly Endowment#Picnic Tables#Indianapolis Airport#October#Wildlife#Workshop#Fire Pits#Resident Hands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Ulster, NYscenichudson.org

Progress Continues on Future State Park Along Hudson River

Community helping shape vision for park’s recreational, interpretive features. Contact: Riley Johndonnell, Communications Director: 415 797 0110; rjohndonnell@scenichudson.org. CITY OF KINGSTON/TOWN OF ULSTER — Recreation, access to the Hudson River, connecting with nature and exploring local history… These are the activities Kingston and Ulster residents want to enjoy in the...
Madison, NCgreensboro.com

Madison River Park to open to public May 21

MADISON — River enthusiasts and tourists may float and boat soon at the new Madison River Park, one of the Southeast's most innovative recreational areas that wed a town's need for dam restoration and Dan River access to wildlife officials' need to preserve an endangered fish species. Project officials and...
Lackawanna County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

'Eco-Walk' along the Lackawanna River

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The banks of the Lackawanna River in Old Forge became a living classroom on Sunday morning. The Lackawanna River Conservation Association hosted one of its Eco walks here at the Holly Ridge preserve in the borough. Visitors were taken on a two-hour walk and talk -...
Lifestylecwrochester.com

New Play Walk sidewalk trail inspired by Genesee River

(WHAM) - The ebb and flow of the Genesee River is behind a new Play Walk trail in Rochester. City officials cut the ribbon on the new section of the trail, which has been dubbed The Ripple. The spot is at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, at the corner of Chestnut Street and Woodbury Blvd in downtown Rochester.
Lifestylesouthernminn.com

River Springs Water Park to open for 2021 season

River Springs Water Park will open at 4 p.m., Friday, June 4 for our 2021 season! Opening day we will be offering a school’s out admission special of only $4. It’s looking like it’s going to be a hot summer and we have a lot in store for you this year. We are excited for everyone to come spend some time with us this year! River Springs features a Lazy River, Climbing Wall, Body Slide, Tube Slide, Zero Depth Pool Area, Activity Pool, Lily Pad Walk and a large concessions area with various snacks and beverages to choose from. River Springs is open seven days a week from 12-7 p.m. for open swim but we offer various other programs including Water Walking, Laps Swim, Water Aerobics and Tiny Tot Time. We are located at 3065 St. Paul Road on the north side of Owatonna, just off of 26th Street. You can find out more information by checking out the Parks and Recreation website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parkrecreation, becoming a fan of the River Springs Water Park Facebook page or by calling us at 507-774-7370. We look forward to spending the summer with you!
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

Both An Adventure Golf Course And Ice Cream Shop, Oregon’s Matterhorn Village Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination

If you’re looking for a unique day trip in Oregon, the kind of all-inclusive adventure with food and entertainment, you definitely want to check out Matterhorn Village. This underrated day trip destination in Joseph is a world unto itself, complete with adventure golf, a nostalgic souvenir store, and an old-school ice cream soda shop. Matterhorn […] The post Both An Adventure Golf Course And Ice Cream Shop, Oregon’s Matterhorn Village Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Antonio, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Invasive pink snail eggs are popping up on San Antonio's River Walk

Folks visiting the River Walk may want to be on the lookout for alien-like creatures. Reddit user u/IllogicalMagic, who said his name is Lewis, took to the platform Thursday, May 6, to warn locals and tourists about snail eggs that have appeared along the San Antonio attraction. “If anyone walks...
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

FunPlex Myrtle Beach Theme Park Opens May 21

The FunPlex Myrtle Beach theme park is slated to open May 21, according to its website. The compact theme park is located on Ocean Boulevard at 14th and 15th Avenue North. Attractions include a roller coaster, several thrill rides and a restaurant. The park is free to enter. The theme...
Trafficbradfordtoday.ca

Parking for town residents only at Innisfil Beach Park starting May 21

As the May long weekend approaches, the Town of Innisfil is taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as temperatures rise and people spend more time outdoors. Starting May 21, parking at Innisfil Beach Park will be reserved for residents only. “To help reduce crowds and out-of-area travel, we’re...
LifestylePosted by
Macon, Georgia

Concession stand opens at Amerson River Park

Hungry after a float down the Ocmulgee River? Need a drink after a walk with the dog at Amerson River Park? There’s now a place for that!. A new concession stand opened Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Amerson River Park near the boat takeout ramp and Porter Pavilion. M & M Sandwich and Pastry, a new business on Vineville Avenue, is the first to try program. They will sell their products as George’s Snack Shack at the park, and will be open Friday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sandwiches and snacks will be prepared at the Vineville Avenue location and then taken to the concession stand.
ourherald.com

White River Film Fest Announces 2021 Line-Up

The annual White River spring film festival is back with a powerful line-up of global and local cinema and film-centered events, which will be shown from May 21-30, outdoors in White River Junction and everywhere online. The festivities kick off on Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at Lyman Point Park in White River Junction with a free outdoor screening […]
Restaurantsfox26houston.com

Trailer Park Theme Bar opens in the Heights

Fat Boots Trailer Park Bar is the latest addition to the Washington Avenue strip. Located at 4218 Washington Ave, the owner Jennifer Worthington says the concept celebrates trailer park living and RV camping. Equipped with kiddie pools to “fish” from, a phone booth, props, a good time and so much more at this one-of-a-kind unique adult playground.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Pop-up vaccine clinics being held at Riverfront Park this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is holding two pop-up vaccine clinics this week at Riverfront Park with food, beverages and free roller skate and scooter rentals. The first clinic will be at the Riverfront Spring Market on Wednesday, May 12 from 3–7 p.m., and the second will be at the Numerica Skate Ribbon on Friday from 3–7 p.m., as well.
Mississippi Statemillcitytimes.com

Mississippi River Paddle Share Season Opens Memorial Day Weekend

The Mississippi River Paddle Share reservation system is open for Memorial Day weekend booking and beyond. Paddle Share is a self-serve kayak sharing system on the Mississippi River (and one lake station at Lilydale Regional Park in Saint Paul). Rent a kayak online, pick up from lockers at your starting destination, paddle down river while exploring the shorelines and nearby restaurants, then return your kayak to the locker at your end destination.