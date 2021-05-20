Boone County woman charged with sexual and criminal abuse of a child

The Boone County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a Florence woman Wednesday after video chats with a Boone County inmate revealed evidence of child abuse in her home.

On May 17, sheriff's deputies say they watched a video chat between an inmate at the Boone County Detention Center and Jessica Ahlbrand, 22 that took place on May 10. During the chat, Ahlbrand told the inmate, the father of her 18-month-old toddler, she could not find her "snacks" and believed the child had eaten them.

"Deputies have reason to believe that the 'snacks' contained THC," reads a release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Ahlbrand showed the inmate several photos of the child, who appeared to be under the influence and incoherent and the couple laughed at the photos.

"From the same video chat, deputies observed Ahlbrand walk into the child's bedroom and perform sexual acts on herself while in the presence of the child," the press release states.

Days later, on May 15, while on a video chat with the inmate, she again performed sexual acts on herself while the child was in the room, the release said.

Ahlbrand has been charged with one count of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. She is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

When she was arrested, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services took custody of the child.