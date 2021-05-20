newsbreak-logo
NBA Summer League schedule set, Patrick Williams to play

NBC Sports Chicago
 16 hours ago
Mark your calendars, Bulls fans. On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Summer League will return this offseason after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates: Aug. 8-17, 2021. The spot: MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. And expect Bulls forward Patrick Williams to be in attendance. "This...

