Marquette, MI

‘Ready, Set, Camp’ at Tourist Park and Forestville Campground in Marquette

By Noel Navarro
WLUC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping season has kicked off in Marquette, and the warmer weather gives every reason to celebrate early summer in the Great Outdoors. “Tourist Park is opening this Friday, the 21st. It’ll be the first night of camping. We’re opening for the season and plan to stay open through mid-October,” announced City of Marquette Parks & Recreation Coordinator Michael Anderson.

www.uppermichiganssource.com
