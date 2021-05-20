newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Woman arrested after assaulting 3 at California school

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 hours ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Students were evacuated from a Northern California classroom after a woman ran inside, punched a teacher and two students and began removing her clothes, police said Wednesday.

Santa Rosa Police officers were sent to the Pivot Charter School after staff called to report that there was an unknown female on campus who ignored staff and ran into a classroom. When the woman entered the classroom she punched a teacher and two students, ages 15 and 16, police said in a statement. None had serious injuries.

School staff were able to safely evacuate students and lock the woman inside the classroom, where she vandalized desks and electronic equipment causing damage estimated at $1,000, police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, the woman was screaming and stripping off her clothes, the statement said.

Eva Lady, 48, was evaluated at a hospital and then booked into jail, he said. She was being held on charges of battery and felony vandalism.

It was unclear if Lady has an attorney who can speak for her.

Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said the woman had no relation to the school or the people attacked and it was unclear what had motivated her.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Local
California Education
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Rosa, CA
Education
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Teacher Jail#Campus Police#Calif#Northern California#Ap#Santa Rosa Police#The Pivot Charter School#School Staff#Classroom#Students#Sgt Christopher Mahurin#Clothes#Desks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Butte County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Northern California tree trimmer charged in three slayings

A tree trimmer in rural Northern California has been charged in throat-slashing serial killings that left three people dead, prosecutors announced this week. Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, of the small city of Oroville, was charged Wednesday with murder, attempted murder and arson. The charges included special sentencing allegations that Blinston used a deadly weapon, attacked an elderly victim and committed multiple killings.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...