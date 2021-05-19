Report: American Airlines Will Announce Elite Qualifying Promotion, Extend Upgrades In Early June

New York…Launched with a great deal of fanfare, American Airlines became one of the last major US carriers to launch direct flights to and from Israel. Travel experts say that American is projecting that the Tel Aviv route will become one of its major international destinations. Nathan Herzog of Royal Wines who was aboard the maiden flight from JFK said the airline was aware of the route’s popularity with kosher travelers. At a JFK ceremony prior to the flight attended by many VIPs, and later in the lounge and for Business class travelers the airline served many upscale kosher wines including Lanson Black Label Brut Champagne, Louis Latour Les Genievres Macon-Lugny, Baron Herzog Chardonnay- California, Block No. 45 Merlot Monterey, Herzog Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California, and Churchill’s Late Bottled Vintage Port. The wines were served with many nicely prepared kosher foods. In addition to regular service American is planning to add Miami and Dallas in the next few months.