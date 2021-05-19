Report: American Airlines Will Announce Elite Qualifying Promotion, Extend Upgrades In Early June
Possible changes to how confirmed upgrades work. The conversation entered the real of more speculative about the future of confirming upgrades. Elieson acknowledged American doesn’t make much upgrade space available to confirm, and reported that “80% [are] confirmed at time of departure.” United sometimes lets members spend additional upgrade credits to confirm space when upgrade inventory isn’t available.viewfromthewing.com