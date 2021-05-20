Poway Unified Career and Technical Education Expo goes virtual
Finding out about the Poway Unified School District’s career and technical education classes is easier than ever this year, with PUSD’s first virtual CTE Expo. The virtual event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. It is free to attend. At the event, parents, students and community members can explore dozens of CTE pathways offered by PUSD middle and high schools. Registration is required at bit.ly/pusdexpo21.www.sandiegouniontribune.com