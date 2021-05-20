newsbreak-logo
Poway, CA

Poway Unified Career and Technical Education Expo goes virtual

By Emily Sorensen
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding out about the Poway Unified School District’s career and technical education classes is easier than ever this year, with PUSD’s first virtual CTE Expo. The virtual event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. It is free to attend. At the event, parents, students and community members can explore dozens of CTE pathways offered by PUSD middle and high schools. Registration is required at bit.ly/pusdexpo21.

California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 16

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Poway High students honored for engineering work

Several members of Poway High School’s FRC Robotics Team 1622, Team Spyder, were recently honored by the National Center for Women and Information Technology. May He, Madalyn Nguyen, Rosamaria Flores and Isabel Vargas are winners in the 2021 NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Affiliate Awards, according to Rodger Dohm, Team Spyder head coach. Also honored was Dr. Tracy Nguyen for her role as a mentor.
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Poway Unified student, alumna honored for anti-racism work

Two local sisters are being honored for their work with the Poway Unified School District in bringing its issues with racism and inclusion to the forefront and spurring change within the district. Nene and Ekene Okolo will be awarded the Local Peacemaker Award from the National Conflict Resolution Center for...
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Poway Unified teacher is finalist in television competition

An Abraxas High School teacher is a finalist in the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” 2021 Top Teacher Search competition. Bob Lutticken, who teaches biology, geoscience and agriculture, was announced on April 29 as one of four finalists in the competition. Lutticken will be interviewed virtually on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” tomorrow (Wednesday). The interview segment will air between 9 and 10 a.m. on ABC. The winner of the competition will be announced on-air on Friday.
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Six Poway Unified students awarded National Merit scholarships

Six Poway Unified School District students were named as National Merit Corporate Scholarship winners for 2021. The students were part of a group of 1,000 national winners whose names were recently, said Christine Paik, PUSD’s chief communications officer. They will receive corporate-sponsored scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The...
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Poway Unified shares work on racial equity, inclusion with parents

The Poway Unified School District is forging ahead with anti-bias training, diverse hiring practices and creating ethnic study electives as part of its Racial Equity and Inclusion Plan. The district recently held the third of a three-part series of community conversations on racial equity and inclusion with parents from the...