'The Talk' Finds Perfect Sharon Osbourne Replacement But Hosts Raise Serious Concerns [REPORT]

By Alexandria Kim
enstarz.com
 18 hours ago

"The Talk" is ready to break records as it plans to replace Sharon Osbourne. Following Osbourne's bombshell exit, "The Talk" finally reach final negotiations with an unexpected replacement. Who Will Replace Sharon Osbourne?. In a new exclusive report by The Sun, the news outlet revealed that Jerry O'Connell became the...

www.enstarz.com
TV & Videoswonderwall.com

Sharon Osbourne might reboot 'The Osbournes,' plus more news

Sharon Osbourne is reportedly being pitched on an updated version of her family's reality series. Is the world ready for "The Osbournes 2.0?" A new report from The Sun claims that in the wake of her exit from "The Talk," Sharon's received "several" proposals from production companies interested in rebooting her family's old reality show, which aired on MTV from 2002 until 2005. "Sharon is ready to go again for the right deal, absolutely," one TV insider said, per the British tabloid. And that deal could hover around the $20 million mark, according to The Sun's industry experts. With Ozzy Osbourne planning to get back on the road with his tour next summer, Kelly Osbourne launching a new podcast and moving towards acting and the 20th anniversary of "The Osbournes" coming up in 2022, The Sun's insider believes "a deal [for a reboot] is closer than ever." The same source, however, also claims that "the family are just as wild as ever," which is … not the case. Kelly recently revealed she's sober again following a recent relapse. Ozzy and Jack Osbourne are both sober as well. The source doesn't seem to think Sharon's reputation will suffer much despite the circumstances of her departure from "The Talk," which she left after a racially charged, on-camera argument with her then-friend Sheryl Underwood. "The controversy surrounding Sharon's exit from 'The Talk' will soon die down," says the insider, "and a platform like ['The Osbournes'] allows her to say what she wants and viewers will remember exactly why they loved her in the first place." The famous family has attempted to reboot their show in the past, without much success. In 2009, Fox aired and promptly canceled "The Osbournes Reloaded" after just one episode. Asked if "any new offers [are] on the table" for Sharon currently, her rep told The Sun, "We will announce future projects at the appropriate time."
yourdigitalwall.com

Sharon Osbourne Faces Harsh Criticism In ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne is ready to see her argument on ‘The Talk’ in a different way. She claims that it was the a-ha moment that taught her about something real. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sharon said, “I very much want to listen to the youth,” which was telecasted on Tuesday. “Do I have my finger on the pulse of what’s going on, with the Black situation in this country? No.”
TV & Videostoofab.com

Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Considering Reviving The Osbournes Reality Show

According to reports, several production companies have reached out to the former "The Talk" co-host about reviving the classic MTV show about her family, and Sharon's definitely interested. Sharon Osbourne may be off of "The Talk" after her racially charged conversation with Sheryl Underwood, but it's possible she may yet...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Kelly Osbourne Is Upset That Wokeness Canceled Her Mom

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that the Osbourne family always stick up for one another, for better or for worse. In fact, Kelly Osbourne couldn’t help but speak out in defense of her mother Sharon Osbourne after she was ousted from The Talk following her heated and emotional debate with Sheryl Underwood back in March. Here’s what you need to know.
Celebritiesdoniphanherald.com

Sharon Osbourne could revive The Osbournes?

Sharon Osbourne could revive 'The Osbournes'. The 68-year-old television personality is reportedly considering bringing back her and her famous family's television show - which was a hit with fans when it launched nearly two decades ago - after she left 'The Talk' amid a messy confrontation with one of her co-stars.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Extra: Kelly Osbourne Slams Cancel Culture after Sharon Osbourne's Recent Exit from 'The Talk'

Star entertainer Kelly Osbourne shared her candid views on recent updates of her life, from relapsing to getting back on track. She also shared her opinion on cancel culture. Kelly Osbourne’s recent interview was all about the recent happenings in her life, as she talked about relapsing, her love life, her new podcast in the works, and the concept of cancel-culture.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘The Talk’ Wants To Bring Back Sharon Osbourne Already, Per Report

Is The Talk bringing back Sharon Osbourne after allegations of racism and a very public clash with co-host Sheryl Underwood? One tabloid is claiming that the CBS talk show is “begging” for Osbourne to return to raise its low ratings. Gossip Cop investigates. Sharon Osbourne Asked Back Due To Ratings...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Did Carrie Ann Inaba Actually Quit 'The Talk' Over Secret War With Sheryl Underwood? Remaining Host 'Thrilled' With Her Hiatus

With former cohost Sharon Osbourne and now Carrie Ann Inaba out at The Talk, it looks like Sheryl Underwood is one step closer to claiming the sought-after title of Boss Lady. On Monday, April 26, Inaba announced she was taking a leave of absence from the talk show after missing two weeks due to side effects from her various autoimmune conditions.
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne receives words of support from former Talk cohosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Amanda Kloots over her now recovered missing cat

Sharon Osbourne received support from her former The Talk cohosts after revealing on Friday that her cat Momo had been missing for three days. Though her exit from the daytime talk show seemed to stir up much drama on set, Carrie Ann Inaba and Amanda Kloots led with their hearts, as they sent 'Mrs. O' words of encouragement, later rejoicing when the cat was found.