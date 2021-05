Malaysia begins nationwide lockdown due to third wave of the pandemic. After AstraZeneca failed to meet its delivery targets due to concerns that the COVID-19 vaccine is not efficacious against variants of the virus that are in circulation, the European Union is effectively turning away from the shot. The EU did not renew their order for the vaccine after June and recently concluded a deal with Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion doses of their vaccine to be delivered through 2023. However, the EU has said that it has not completely ruled out renewing the contract with AstraZeneca at some point in the future.