Mavericks release football schedule

MANKATO — Minnesota State will play six home games when football returns to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in the fall.

Minnesota State opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 2, against Northern State at Blakeslee Stadium. Other home opponents will be Bemidji State on Sept. 18, Concordia-St. Paul on Oct. 2 (homecoming), Wayne State on Oct. 9, Augustana on Oct. 23 and Sioux Falls on Oct. 30.

The road games will be at Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 11, Minot State on Sept. 25, Upper Iowa on Oct. 16, Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 6 and Winona State on Nov. 13.

The Mavericks, who have a 35-game conference winning streak, went 14-1 and advanced to the national championship game in 2019. There was no 2020 season because of the pandemic.

The Free Press