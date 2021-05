2:21 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a possible drug overdose. Prior to arrival ACEMS advised they had cleared the scene. No further action taken. 9:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains after a caller reported that her father was hallucinating and walking away from her home in his socks. Deputies found that the male met the criteria for a blue slip, and they transported him to O’Bleness for an evaluation.