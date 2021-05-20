Seven things I learned while writing The Nurse, by author J. A. Corrigan
Author J.A. Corrigan writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book The Nurse. 1. When the concept for The Nurse was only a vague idea, jotted down on the back of a massive Tesco receipt, my mind flipping from ‘I forgot to buy the dog food, to ‘Who is Rose?’, I knew I had something. This is a thrilling moment for any writer and it overtakes everything. I learned that if an idea has prodded continually and you can’t stop thinking about the character who will be carrying the story, you have to write the book. Because the character who walked through your door is here to stay. For me, Rose was that character.www.femalefirst.co.uk