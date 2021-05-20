Seven things I learned while writing The Nurse, by author J. A. Corrigan

‘Struck by Reality: A Journey of Awakening’ by Karen Maharaj teaches readers to live each moment as if it were their last. As fast as lightning strikes the Earth, Karen Maharaj’s life as she knew it changed. “Struck by Reality: A Journey of Awakening” by Karen Maharaj is a shocking memoir about her journey over two years to accomplish an awakening after she lost a parent, her marriage, her loving bird, a Conure named Pepper, and the man who changed the way she views life itself, James. “Struck by Reality” honors James, whose last moments were spent with Maharaj after the two were struck by lightning on the beach. Maharaj’s story serves as a window of insight to her journey of trading in a life mandated by traditions, norms and societal presumptions for one truly lived in stride with no plans or expectations.