Elliot Page, who came out as trans last year, said he knew he was a boy when he was just a little kid. Page said that every trans person has their own unique experience, but for him, he knew from a very young age that he was a boy. "All trans people are so different, and my story's absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy," said the 34-year-old actor in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be," he added.