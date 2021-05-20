newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Views differ on Maricopa County election audit process

By Mark Phillips
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mVW0_0a54BSdD00

On Tuesday, the team leading the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results was praised by Senate Republican leaders.

FULL COVERAGE: Arizona election audit

“I just want to commend the contractors,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen said. "In spite of intense opposition and the intense efforts to shut this down.”

A day later, the audit received a different appraisal from election experts monitoring the audit on behalf of the Arizona Secretary of State.

“It’s really hard to get your head around how bizarre that is to see ballots spinning around on brightly colored tables and people expected to see the results of two separate races,” said Jennifer Morrell, co-founder of The Elections Group.

The Secretary of State’s observers said what they are witnessing on the floor of Veterans Memorial Coliseum is at times bizarre, incompetent, and always changing.

“I heard the counters saying those that had been there the longest are the ones making the most mistakes because the procedures are changing every single day. So the new people just see it as procedures they’re being taught. But those that have been there a long time are hearing something different every single day,” said election machines expert Ryan Macias, a former elections assistance commissioner.

The observers have never expressed confidence in the abilities of the companies hired by the state Senate to do the audit.

But as their level of distrust increases, there is apparently very little Secretary of State Katie Hobbs can do.

“We’re continuing to explore the legal options we have. But I think the ability to shut this down in court is limited,” Hobbs said.

Instead, she sees the audit as a fundraising stunt by Republicans to raise money and challenge election results in other states.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Senator Petersen disagreed with that statement.

“When the next forensic audit is done, it will be a completely smooth process," Petersen said.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
223
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#County Court#State Court#Senate Judiciary#The Elections Group#Republicans#State Senate#Arizona Election Audit#Election Experts#Election Machines#Senate Republican Leaders#Procedures#Ballots#Secretary#Distrust Increases#Senator Petersen#Intense Opposition#Races#Expert Ryan Macias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Maricopa County, AZkawc.org

Maricopa County Supervisors Reject Election Audit Meeting Request With Senate

PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Maricopa County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Senate president slammed by Maricopa County officials over 'audit'

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions -- they called them accusations -- about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Arizona Statestillnessinthestorm.com

Data Files Reportedly Deleted in Arizona Before Providing Machines to Senate Auditors May Have Been Recovered by the Audit Team

(Joe Hoft) The deleted database files noted by the Arizona Senate in their letter to Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors may have been recovered by the audit team. This past week we reported the bombshell that there were files that were erased from the machines requested to audit in Maricopa County only days before providing the machines to the Senate’s auditors.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: What is Maricopa County trying to hide?

Over the past few days/weeks, I have seen a number of letters to the editor indicating the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county is not worth it and should not be completed. I would think that Democrats would want this audit; why? What better way to discredit Trump...
Maricopa County, AZstillnessinthestorm.com

Maricopa County Ballot Audit Takes a Pause for a Week, Massive Irregularities Already Found With Only About 25% Counted

(Cassandra Fairbanks) The audit of ballots in Arizona’s Maricopa County will be put on pause until next weekend due to the venue being used for high school graduations. The operation had to clear out on Friday, with all equipment and ballots being stored for the week. The ballots and equipment will be guarded by armed security until the audit resumes.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Hill

Maricopa County Republican official calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Maricopa County Republican who leads the Arizona county's elections department slammed former President Trump on Saturday, calling his comments on its 2020 election audit “unhinged.”. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies...
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

GOP Arizona County Chair Slams Twisted Republican Recount As 'Dangerous'

Arizona’s Republican chair of the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors has slammed the partisan, highly controversial GOP-launched recount there as “dangerous.”. And a GOP county election official ripped Donald Trump on Saturday as “unhinged” for parroting false complaints about the ballots. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer tweeted.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....