newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, TX

Green Lake Dam collapses in Portland following severe weather

By Patrick Johnstone
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgWmx_0a54B4mG00

For years, the people of Portland have monitored the Green Lake dam at the Northshore Country Club, and have anticipated its collapse. On Tuesday, the dam finally gave, thanks to the recent storms in the area.

Dozens of people were in the area to watch the event, including Lisa Parker, whose house is next to the dam.

“Scary and heart wrenching,” Parker said about the dam collapse. “The worst of it is over, I hope, and it looks like we’re safe. So, I’m thankful for that.”

Parker said she has lived in her home for ten years, and has been keeping a close eye on the dam for four.

“Water always finds a way and you don’t know where it’s going to go. That’s why I’ve been out here off an on all day monitoring,” she said.

Thankfully, the water does not seem to pose a threat to her home.

Another witness at the dam collapse was Portland resident Chance Eubanks.

“It was pretty cool, it was scary, honestly, I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. But, it was cool to watch,” Eubanks said of the collapse.

Now, Eubanks is interested to see what’s next for the area.

“I grew up around here, used to fish around here, but I don’t know how it’s going to be now with that waterfall, if that lake will even still be there,” he said.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

2K+
Followers
943
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Parker, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Fish#Extreme Weather#Northshore Country Club#Green Lake Dam#Lake#Collapse#Home#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KRIS 6 News

Highway closed due to water erosion

Due to the heavy rainfall, Texas state Highway 188 has been closed. According to San Patricio sheriff Oscar Rivera, the road was closed between F-M 630 and I-37 because the rain erosion is happening in multiple areas.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
San Patricio County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, law enforcement reported flooding from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Patricio County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas South central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Westdale around 755 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred-South La Paloma around 800 PM CDT. Sandia around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
San Patricio County, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Senior Safety during Hurricane Season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between June and November of each year, the question of hurricane readiness becomes especially important for those of us who live along the Texas coast. Perhaps of the most vital topics under that heading is knowing how to best help the seniors in our community, should...
Portland, TXportlandtx.com

Bike Lanes in Portland

The City of Portland began installing bicycle lanes on several streets in late April. Bike lanes are designed to improve the safety of everyone who uses the roadways. The City of Portland is using TxDOT-approved bicycle lane markings. To ensure everyone's safety, it is important to be able to recognize bike lanes and how to share the road.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR ARANSAS, SOUTHEASTERN BEE, NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS, EASTERN LIVE OAK, CENTRAL NUECES, REFUGIO, SAN PATRICIO AND CALHOUN COUNTIES At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Sinton, Mathis, Port Aransas, Taft, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Corpus Christi International Airport, Skidmore, Port Oconnor, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory and St. Paul. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED