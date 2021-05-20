newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

REACH’s research discovers Central Coast economy is recovering

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWT41_0a54B20o00

It's been a tough year for local businesses, but things are looking up again. The Central Coast Economic Action Organization, or "REACH" said the economy is starting to recover.

The new research was conducted by the organization.

The report says our economy is still feeling the impact from a year of coronavirus related restrictions.

According to REACH, business revenues in the Central Coast are almost a third lower than they were in March of 2020.

The pandemic's impact includes everything from salaries to childcare, and more.

In the last year, some businesses were impacted more than others.

“Tourism, hospitality and recreation saw a decline of over 50% in that period,” said researcher Josh Williams. “Other services like salons and spas, and dry cleaning- those saw a decline of 20%. Retail saw a decline of over 10%.”

But now, researchers have seen some recovery with job postings increasing.

REACH plans to use the report's findings to help businesses rebuild after COVID-19.

The post REACH’s research discovers Central Coast economy is recovering appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
86
Followers
39
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spas#Economic Research#Business Research#Retail Business#Newschannel#Businesses#Business Revenues#Childcare#Dry Cleaning#March#Researcher Josh Williams#Salaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Economybizjournals

Inside the List: Valley telecom contractors see a busy future as economy recovers

The Valley's telecom contractors didn't need to take their masks off to see that they will be busy on a variety of fronts as the Arizona economy goes through its expected recovery in the second half of this year. When the Phoenix Business Journal sent out surveys for its annual Telecom Contractors list, we included a few questions on the industry's outlook for the future.
California StateHouston Chronicle

Sea foraging for kombu on California's Central Coast

Raised in Northern California in the 1980s, seaweed has been a part of my diet since childhood. At a time when my rural Mendocino County hometown didn’t yet have a sushi restaurant, my mom would stock up on crispy, nearly translucent sheets of paper-like nori for us to roll our own maki sushi at home. And my favorite part of the miso soup we’d get on our trips to San Francisco’s Japantown was the chewy, slippery pieces of wakame that I’d slurp down with rich, salty umami broth and tiny cubes of tofu.
Ventura, CApacbiztimes.com

Our View: Central Coast can prosper from tourism’s new normal

Optimism about the future of the Central Coast’s vital hospitality sector comes from one of the industry’s global leaders, Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International. With the Ritz-Carlton Bacara as its unofficial flagship in the region, Marriott has emerged as a major brand on the Central Coast in recent years, so when its CEO speaks,…
BusinessStar-Tribune

Monetary Policy: How Central Banks Regulate The Economy

Monetary policy is the bedrock of any nation’s economic policy, and everyone from part-time workers to huge financial institutions, both foreign and domestic, are impacted as it shifts. Here’s how managing the supply of money affects you and the rest of the economy. What Is Monetary Policy?. Central banks use...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

EU executive: eurozone economy to recover amid vaccination roll-out

The eurozone economy should recover from drastic Covid-19 pandemic shocks faster than expected, according to a new forecast by the European Commission, but it might still take until the end of 2022 to reach pre-crisis levels. The eurozone economy would grow by 4.2 per cent this year and 4.4 in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Rwanda's economy to recover this year, more spending seen -official

Rwanda's economy is expected to grow 5.1% this year after contracting 3.4% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday. Tushabe Richard, minister of state in charge of the National Treasury, said growth would accelerate to 7.0% in 2022 then to an average of 7.8% across 2023 and 2024, driven by agriculture, industry, mining and construction.
RetailProgressive Rail Roading

NRF: Retail cargo imports set new record as economy recovers

Imports at U.S. container ports hit a new record this spring and volume during the first half of 2021 is expected to be one-third higher than last year as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Office Will Remain CRE's 'Wildcard' As Economy Recovers

The overall outlook for CRE investment remains strong and is getting stronger for 2021, though office will remain the “wildcard” as companies and workers continue to grapple with how, where, and when to return to physical office space, according to a new analysis by Marcus & Millichap senior vice president John Chang.
Phoenix, AZNewsTimes

ASU professors say Arizona economy poised to recover jobs

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University forecasters say the state's economy is rebounding and poised in coming months to recover all the jobs lost in 2020 due to the pandemic recession. “The forecasts are clear — it’s really onward and upward from here,” economics professor Dennis Hoffman said Thursday during...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia economy seen growing 4.6% this year-central bank governor

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economy is expected to grow 4.6% this year, the country’s central bank governor told a virtual conference on Friday. This is in the upper end of Bank Indonesia’s initial economic growth forecast range of 4.1%-5.1% and a recovery from the 2.1% decline seen last year.
BusinessPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: In this recovering economy, prices may tick up but inflation is not a problem

The financial and economic news in the United States lately has been dominated by concerns about inflation. “Runaway inflation is the biggest risk facing investors,” says a commentator on CNBC. As a potential hedge against inflation, “Bitcoin’s time to shine is fast approaching,” reports Fortune. “There is a lot of talk about inflation in 2021 as fears of high government spending creep in,” according to U.S. News and World Report.
Ventura, CApacbiztimes.com

MIT to drop affiliation with Central Coast Enterprise Forum

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Enterprise Forum Global will be closing its program effective June 30 and is asking all of its affiliated chapters, including the Central Coast chapter, to discontinue all association with the brand. The news came in an April 30 email to Enterprise Forum chapters from the...
Businesseminetra.com

Consumer prices soar as the economy recovers

Consumer prices have surged the most in the 12 months since 2008, upsetting investors, but the data partially reflect a recovery that is gaining momentum as the Covid-19 pandemic eases. Ministry of Labor reported its consumer price index 4.2% surge in April From the same period of the previous year,...
Businessfederalreserve.gov

Patience and Progress as the Economy Reopens and Recovers

At "The Road to Recovery and What's Next," a virtual conference sponsored by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (via webcast) I want to thank Heather Long and the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing for inviting me to join you today.1. Strong fiscal support and increasing...
Marina, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Wreaths Across America visits Central Coast cities

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Wreaths Across America made a local stop here on the Central Coast on Thursday. This unique museum on wheels is on mission to remember, honor and teach. The trailer gives visitors the opportunity to walk through and learn more about Wreaths Across America. Inside visitors will find information and a short video, The post Wreaths Across America visits Central Coast cities appeared first on KION546.
Denver, COmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Reaching Out to Help Restaurants Recover

Almost every industry was affected in some way by the pandemic, but possibly none more than the hospitality industry, specifically restaurants. But throughout, people have stepped up to help restaurants. One Denver area man decided to do all he could to get some form of restaurant industry aid going. Bobby...