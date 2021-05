After the rush of bankruptcy filings last summer in the earlier phase of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, retail watchers had feared another wave in 2021. But a combination of factors has led to an extended lull in restructurings, as lenders nonetheless remain wary of signs of trouble. A recent report by S&P Global Market Intelligence cited “Government stimulus, low interest rates and flexible lenders” as some of the reasons for the relatively stagnant pace of filings — about 155 companies have filed for bankruptcy in 2021, compared to 180 in the same period last year, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence report in late April.