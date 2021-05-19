newsbreak-logo
Immokalee, FL

Driver dies after leading deputies on chase in stolen dump truck in Immokalee

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 18 hours ago

IMMOKALEE Fla. – The driver of a stolen dump truck is dead after leading deputies on a chase on State Road 29 in Immokalee Wednesday.

The driver of a 2015 Mack Truck left the car unattended near a Burger King on South Hall Street in Labelle. When he returned to where he parked the truck, it was missing.

Deputies responded to the call of a stolen dump truck around 7 p.m. and began pursuing the driver who was driving erratically crashing into cars and driving into Farm Workers Village, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFZYG_0a54AihK00

Deputies followed the driver into a neighborhood where they say the person continued driving recklessly.

Law enforcement shot at the truck before it crashed into a canal, according to CCSO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10u1rA_0a54AihK00

The driver was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the suspect’s identity or exact cause of death.

This is a developing story. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

