This Best-Selling Topical Treatment Will Keep Your Dog Free of Fleas All Summer (and It's on Sale)

Don’t give up on car rides just yet- there is a way to treat motion sickness in canines. Travel sickness in dogs is not a condition you can miss. When your pooch accompanies you for a car ride, you’re bound to find out soon enough, when they start vomiting all over your car seats. The lucky pawrents probably didn’t have a clue things like these happen, but yes, canines can get car sickness same as we humans do. And it’s not a pretty picture: most pooches will be throwing up throughout the unfortunate voyage. So how can you be sure that your doggo’s car barfing incident is not a part of a bigger problem?