Texas State

North Texas wedding planner used COVID funds to buy Teslas and trucks, feds say

 17 hours ago

A North Texas wedding planner could go to prison after he was caught illegally using COVID-19 relief funds, officials say. Fahad Shah, the owner of Weddings by Farah, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge after he was accused of seeking over $3 million in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a coronavirus relief program intended to help businesses survive the pandemic.

