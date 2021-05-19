EBR again trying to stop Iberville Parish from deploying AquaDams

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. James; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN ASCENSION WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE...EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 953 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramah to near Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Erwinville, Watson and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 130 and 178. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.