Saint Gabriel, LA

EBR again trying to stop Iberville Parish from deploying AquaDams

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GABRIEL - East Baton Rouge officials are again seeking to stop Iberville Parish from placing AquaDams along Manchac Bayou, a day after the parish already deployed the barriers in response to recent severe weather. The news comes after Governor John Bel Edwards hosted a meeting at the state Capitol...

