Sheriff Updates Kendall County Board on Complaints Against Deputies; Health Dept. Director Says County Leading State in COVID Vaccines Administered

By James Wyman
WSPY NEWS
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird told the Kendall County Board at Tuesday's meeting that his office has reviewed complaints against patrol and corrections deputies. The sheriff told board members that he will be posting the Annual Administrative Internal Investigation Analysis and Report on the Kendall County Sheriff's Transparency page this week.

www.wspynews.com
