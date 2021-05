ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- The FBI announced Tuesday that it has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the deputy-involved shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Agents from the FBI Charlotte Field Office "will work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further," an FBI Public Information Officer said.