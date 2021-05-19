Commissions Created To Advise How Federal Pandemic Relief Funds Are Spent
Four newly established advisory commissions will make recommendations to Montana’s governor on how to spend more than $1.5 billion of federal pandemic relief funds. The governor’s office Wednesday announced the commissions, made up of state lawmakers and appointees from the executive branch. They will focus on proposals to fund infrastructure, communications, economic stabilization and health projects and programs.www.ypradio.org