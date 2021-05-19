newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

Commissions Created To Advise How Federal Pandemic Relief Funds Are Spent

By Yellowstone Public Radio
ypradio.org
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFour newly established advisory commissions will make recommendations to Montana’s governor on how to spend more than $1.5 billion of federal pandemic relief funds. The governor’s office Wednesday announced the commissions, made up of state lawmakers and appointees from the executive branch. They will focus on proposals to fund infrastructure, communications, economic stabilization and health projects and programs.

