Though the eyes of the hockey world were on Rangers/Capitals, what otherwise could have been the NHL’s marquee game of the night between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights did not disappoint. But unfortunately for the Wild, a stellar effort from Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and an overtime winner by Alex Pietrangelo stole the thunder from yet another third period comeback by the Wild, as Vegas stole the much-needed extra standings point in the extra session by a score of 3-2, winning a game that saw more than it’s share of feistiness and flying fists.