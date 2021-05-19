Pandemic's Backyard Poultry Increase Linked To Salmonella Cases

The USDA is one of the entities in charge of ensuring that the food that ends up in the deli case is safe to eat. It does this by performing inspections of imported products but also by conducting random tests of samples on the off chance that they might return a positive result. It happens rarely, but sometimes a sample comes up positive for a dangerous pathogen, and at that point, a recall has to be issued. That’s the case with boneless beef products imported by JBS USA Food Company, which is now recalling roughly 4,869 pounds of imported beef after a USDA sample test produced a positive result for E. coli.