Food Safety

Pandemic's Backyard Poultry Increase Linked To Salmonella Cases

By Montana Public Radio
ypradio.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demand to raise poultry like chickens and ducks rose during the pandemic — and so did salmonella cases nationally and statewide. On Tuesday the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that an increase in Montana salmonella cases was linked to raising backyard poultry. Epidemiologist Rachel Hinnenkamp says it’s great more people are trying their hand at raising their own flock but there are risks to the practice.

