After three seasons as one of Tennessee's top defensive players, Bryce Thompson opted to enter the NFL Draft after his junior season, and the versatile defensive back will hope to hear his name called by an NFL team later this week. He starred on offense for South Carolina powerhouse Dutch Fork High School, totaling 24 touchdowns as a junior and 30 as a senior, but the Vols put him at cornerback and he starred as a freshman, earning Freshman All-American honors in 2018. Thompson went on to start 28 of his 32 career games at Tennessee and finished with 102 tackles, eight interceptions, eight tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups and two sacks before opting to turn pro in January.