COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at the Astumbo Senior Citizen Center

BULLARD — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled at New Hope Bullard Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. It’s available for free to people ages 16 and older. The church is on County Road 145, just off U.S. Highway 69 north of Bullard. Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton is planning the clinic, along with the Tyler Area Hispanic Business Alliance, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Black Nurses Rock, and the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic, but they are accepting registrations in advance at 903-894-7836, 903-279-1789, or 903-279-3481.