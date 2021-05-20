COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at the Astumbo Senior Citizen Center
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech Dose 1 & 2 (For anyone age 12 and older), Moderna Dose 1 & 2, Johnson & Johnson (For anyone age 18 and older) Walk-ins accepted. Bring appointment confirmation, a photo ID, and proof of Guam residency (Guam Driver’s License, Guam ID, Green Card, US, FSM, Palau, or RMI Passport). Immunization card is not an EventBrite appointment confirmation – use link above to make an appointment.www.pncguam.com