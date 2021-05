Mel B only wore white for a year after she split from Stephen Belafonte - because she "didn't know" what colours she liked any more. The Spice Girls singer - who accused the producer of being abusive when they separated in 2017, though he has denied the claims - alleged her former husband used to insist she dressed in garments of certain hues when they were together so she overhauled her wardrobe once she was alone again, partly to "clear" herself of his control but also because she was so confused.